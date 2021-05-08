Cliff's Amusement Park reopens at limited capacity

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cliff’s Amusement Park reopened Saturday for the first time since 2019.
Due to the pandemic, the park was operating at limited capacity. However, visitors said they didn’t mind.
“I’m surprised there’s not too many people. I thought it would be more packed,” said Joann Marquez, a visitor.
“The lines are pretty chill. When we went on it first there was about no one there. We were worried because we didn’t know if they were closed or not,” said Antonio Romero, another visitor.
While the games remained closed, plenty of fan favorites were still operating.
“There’s this pirate ship one that goes up and down,” said Michael Berdman.
Cliff’s said they were completely sold out Saturday. Due to capacity limits, tickets must be purchased online.
