Climate control trailers now at UNMH in case of 'surge in fatalities'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several climate control trailers have been spotted near UNM Hospital.
Officials with UNMH said the trailers are there in case of a "surge in fatalities."
The trailers were provided by the federal government for the Office of the Medical Investigator.
As of Thursday, 17 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately: 1-855-600-3453.
