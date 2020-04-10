Climate control trailers now at UNMH in case of 'surge in fatalities' | KOB 4
Climate control trailers now at UNMH in case of 'surge in fatalities'

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 10, 2020 11:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several climate control trailers have been spotted near UNM Hospital.

Officials with UNMH said the trailers are there in case of a "surge in fatalities."

The trailers were provided by the federal government for the Office of the Medical Investigator.

As of Thursday, 17 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19. 

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately: 1-855-600-3453.

