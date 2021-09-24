Climate justice rally takes place in downtown Albuquerque | KOB 4

Climate justice rally takes place in downtown Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 24, 2021 03:16 PM
Created: September 24, 2021 01:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Activists on Friday gathered downtown to protest subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.

The rally took place in front of the Simms Building. The activists called on U.S. senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan to repeal subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.

On Thursday, Senator Heinrich released a letter to environmental groups reaffirming his support for ending subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. In April, Heinrich cosponsored legislation to end the subsidies.

Last week, the U.S. House advanced a budget bill – with subsidies still intact – that Heinrich and other U.S. senators will soon see.

In Berlin, thousands of activists staged a similar climate change protest outside the German parliament building. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMSP: Suspect stole truck, exchanged gunfire with deputies south of Moriarty
NMSP: Suspect stole truck, exchanged gunfire with deputies south of Moriarty
2 New Mexicans have died of Ivermectin toxicity, state health officials say
2 New Mexicans have died of Ivermectin toxicity, state health officials say
Family fears for life following drive-by shootings
Family fears for life following drive-by shootings
Oldest known human footprints in North America discovered at White Sands
Oldest known human footprints in North America discovered at White Sands
Cell phone video shows man attacking gas station employee
Cell phone video shows man attacking gas station employee