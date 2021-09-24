Climate justice rally takes place in downtown Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 24, 2021 03:16 PM
Created: September 24, 2021 01:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Activists on Friday gathered downtown to protest subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.
The rally took place in front of the Simms Building. The activists called on U.S. senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan to repeal subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.
On Thursday, Senator Heinrich released a letter to environmental groups reaffirming his support for ending subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. In April, Heinrich cosponsored legislation to end the subsidies.
Last week, the U.S. House advanced a budget bill – with subsidies still intact – that Heinrich and other U.S. senators will soon see.
In Berlin, thousands of activists staged a similar climate change protest outside the German parliament building.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company