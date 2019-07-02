'Close the camps': Protesters demand migrant detention centers are shut down

Last week, the Senate rejected a House bill to address the border crisis – and the House ended up passing a Senate bill with fewer restrictions on how the money could be used.

Congresswoman Deb Haaland made it a point to say she didn't support that bill.

"And If I can change it, in a heartbeat, I can promise you I would. We're working very hard," Haaland said. "I want you to know that I voted against that stinkin' Senate bill. It did not allow the protections that we needed for the people that we care about."

The action downtown was part of a national day of protest, #CloseTheCamps, which was organized by MoveOn, United We Dream, American Friends Service Committee, and Families Belong Together.

Protests were held in front of congressional offices to demand the closure of inhumane immigrant detention centers.

Their demands were:

Close the camps Not one dollar for family detention and deportation Bear witness and reunite families

They said the conditions at the camps are the product of an intentional strategy by the Trump administration to terrorize immigrant communities, criminalize immigration and dismantle asylum laws.