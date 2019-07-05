Closed 311 call center leads to fireworks reporting confusion

Nancy said she couldn’t figure out how to submit the report online.

"It's a very complicated process and it's unclear what you're supposed to do,” she said. “It's hard to select what the area is where you are. I just feel like the city's not properly addressing the situation at all.”

On Wednesday, the city held a news conference, asking people to report illegal fireworks by calling 244-FIRE or using the 311 app.

However, last Sunday AFR posted on Facebook, telling people they could also call 311 to report illegal fireworks.

The city said it decided to keep the call center closed this year because of low call volume last year.

According to the city, there were nearly 1,400 reports of illegal fireworks submitted using SeeClickFix or the OneABQ app.

According to AFR, there were 52 dispatched calls for outside fires, 74 Firework Enforcement Unit responses and 62 responses to fireworks complaints.

Statement from City of Albuquerque

“The call center was open on the holiday last year for the first time since 2010, but based on the low number of people who called in, we made the decision that keeping the call center open this year was not the best use of City resources. We have multiple alternate options available for reporting fireworks and addressing other concerns, including our OneABQ app, 311 app and website. We’ll look at how the alternate options were used this year to make an informed decision for next year’s holiday.” – DTI Department Director Brian Osterloh