Closed 311 call center leads to fireworks reporting confusion | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Closed 311 call center leads to fireworks reporting confusion

Kai Porter
July 05, 2019 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some people in Albuquerque were confused about how to report people for lighting illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Advertisement

John and Nancy Lewis, who live in the Northeast Heights, called 311, but quickly learned that the call center was closed for the holiday.

A recorded message directed them to go online or use the mobile app to file the complaint.

Nancy said she couldn’t figure out how to submit the report online.

"It's a very complicated process and it's unclear what you're supposed to do,” she said. “It's hard to select what the area is where you are. I just feel like the city's not properly addressing the situation at all.”

On Wednesday, the city held a news conference, asking people to report illegal fireworks by calling 244-FIRE or using the 311 app.

However, last Sunday AFR posted on Facebook, telling people they could also call 311 to report illegal fireworks.

The city said it decided to keep the call center closed this year because of low call volume last year.

According to the city, there were nearly 1,400 reports of illegal fireworks submitted using SeeClickFix or the OneABQ app.

According to AFR, there were 52 dispatched calls for outside fires, 74 Firework Enforcement Unit responses and 62 responses to fireworks complaints.

Statement from City of Albuquerque

“The call center was open on the holiday last year for the first time since 2010, but based on the low number of people who called in, we made the decision that keeping the call center open this year was not the best use of City resources. We have multiple alternate options available for reporting fireworks and addressing other concerns, including our OneABQ app, 311 app and website. We’ll look at how the alternate options were used this year to make an informed decision for next year’s holiday.” – DTI Department Director Brian Osterloh

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: July 05, 2019 06:48 PM
Created: July 05, 2019 04:39 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Wanted man surrenders to police
Ricardo Soto
Police: Man shot, killed in northeast Albuquerque
Police: Man shot, killed in northeast Albuquerque
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Caught on camera: Dramatic swift water rescue
Police: Roswell woman set up robbery of friends
Police: Roswell woman set up robbery of friends
Advertisement




Closed 311 call center leads to fireworks reporting confusion
Closed 311 call center leads to fireworks reporting confusion
Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies
Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies
ABQ Animal Welfare took in nearly 60 animals to start Fourth of July weekend
ABQ Animal Welfare took in nearly 60 animals to start Fourth of July weekend
Search resumes for man reportedly swept away in Rio Grande
Search resumes for man reportedly swept away in Rio Grande
Renowned researcher remembered at Roswell UFO festival
Renowned researcher remembered at Roswell UFO festival