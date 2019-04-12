Closing arguments begin in trial for man accused of killing APD officer | KOB 4
Closing arguments begin in trial for man accused of killing APD officer

The Associated Press
April 12, 2019 01:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A prosecutor is reviewing video for jurors in her closing arguments as she seeks to underscore that an Albuquerque police officer was shot six times, including in the neck, by a man on a motorcycle in October 2015.

Clara Moran, of the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, is delivering closing arguments Friday in the trial of Davon Lymon. He is charged with murder and other counts in the death of Officer Daniel Webster.

Moran argues that Lymon made "a deliberate and conscious choice to take the life of Daniel Webster."

Authorities say Lymon shot Webster during a traffic stop.

Lymon testified during his trial that he opened fire because he feared for his life.

His attorneys still must deliver their closing arguments before the case is sent to the jury.

The Associated Press


Created: April 12, 2019 01:00 PM

