Closing arguments take place Wednesday in Elexus Groves murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Closing arguments took place Wednesday in a case involving a woman who allegedly killed a mother and a daughter in a crash while fleeing police in 2017.

Elexus Groves is accused of running a stop sign and crashing a stolen van into a car driven by Shaunna Arrendondo Boling. Her 14-year-old daughter Shaylee Boling was in the car. She and her mother were killed in the car.