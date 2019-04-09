Closings arguments take place in trial for ex-priest accused of child sex abuse | KOB 4
Closings arguments take place in trial for ex-priest accused of child sex abuse

Chris Ramirez
April 09, 2019 05:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Closing arguments took place in the trial for the former Catholic priest who is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of boys.

The defense team for Arthur Perrault tried to poke holes in the evidence and testimony that prosecutors laid out.

The state gave the jury ten reasons why they believe Perrault is a serial child molester, with a span of victims from the 1960s-1990s.

Among the ten reasons, prosecutors argued that Perrault admitted to abusing some of the boys, just not the boy who the trial centers around.

They also claim Perrault essentially incriminated himself when he fled and hid in Morocco after sex abuse allegations surfaced in the 1990s. 

Prosecutors showed a letter to jurors which they say Perrault wrote to the King of Morocco. In the letter, Perrault allegedly confesses to sexually abusing teenagers decades ago and asks if he could stay in the county.

Closing arguments concluded Tuesday evening.

The jury will begin deliberating on Wednesday morning.

