Closings arguments take place in trial for ex-priest accused of child sex abuse

Among the ten reasons, prosecutors argued that Perrault admitted to abusing some of the boys, just not the boy who the trial centers around.

They also claim Perrault essentially incriminated himself when he fled and hid in Morocco after sex abuse allegations surfaced in the 1990s.

Prosecutors showed a letter to jurors which they say Perrault wrote to the King of Morocco. In the letter, Perrault allegedly confesses to sexually abusing teenagers decades ago and asks if he could stay in the county.

Closing arguments concluded Tuesday evening.

The jury will begin deliberating on Wednesday morning.