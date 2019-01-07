Cloudview Terrace Apartments management continues to neglect maintenance issues

"It started with our roof. We had leaks on both buildings,” said Teegan Gonzales who has lived in the complex for years.

He said the owners of the building have been neglecting the place.

"And even after he purchased it, and was made well aware of the problems that I personally told him, he still refused to fix it," Gonzales said.

One tenant of the Cloudview apartments came home to a flooded unit that resulted in the ceiling collapsing and making it unlivable.

Some of the tenants were forced to move to another Cloudview Terrace building.

Victoria La Jeunesse, a tenant of the complex, said that the lack of maintenance has caused her baby boy to get sick.

"At the time he was two weeks, he's two and half weeks now. He's got a cold, he's very congested from the dry air,” she said.

The city recently sent a code enforcement inspector to the property. According to the city, Elevated Management Group would not allow the city to inspect.

"It was just very heartbreaking to watch, you know his neighbor, a fellow neighbor just loses all their belongings. It's disgraceful, and the landowner should be disgraced,” Gonzales said.