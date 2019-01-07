Cloudview Terrace Apartments management continues to neglect maintenance issues
Ryan Laughlin
January 07, 2019 07:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The management of the Cloudview Apartment complex continues to ignore serious maintenance issues.
The apartment complex has been completely evacuated with the exception of one tenant. Last week KOB reported on how the complex was without heat during one of the biggest winter storms in recent years.
Now, as a result, pipes have burst causing severe damage to the building.
"It started with our roof. We had leaks on both buildings,” said Teegan Gonzales who has lived in the complex for years.
He said the owners of the building have been neglecting the place.
"And even after he purchased it, and was made well aware of the problems that I personally told him, he still refused to fix it," Gonzales said.
One tenant of the Cloudview apartments came home to a flooded unit that resulted in the ceiling collapsing and making it unlivable.
Some of the tenants were forced to move to another Cloudview Terrace building.
Victoria La Jeunesse, a tenant of the complex, said that the lack of maintenance has caused her baby boy to get sick.
"At the time he was two weeks, he's two and half weeks now. He's got a cold, he's very congested from the dry air,” she said.
The city recently sent a code enforcement inspector to the property. According to the city, Elevated Management Group would not allow the city to inspect.
"It was just very heartbreaking to watch, you know his neighbor, a fellow neighbor just loses all their belongings. It's disgraceful, and the landowner should be disgraced,” Gonzales said.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 07, 2019 07:26 PM
Created: January 07, 2019 07:11 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved