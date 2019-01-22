New property management company takes over troubled complex

Even people living at Cloudview Terrace have said that the owner has a history of cutting corners.

"He seems to care about wanting to get his apartments rented and dressing them up nice, instead of taking care of the actual problem that's causing the damage to the apartment,” said Teegan Gonzalez.

After KOB started looking into the issues at Cloudview, the City of Albuquerque has been sending inspectors and some things are starting to get better.

For example, new security doors have been installed, but residents remain skeptical and think a faster response from the city could have prevented some of the mess.

"If the city would've answered, not just my call, but many calls, and come out here, we wouldn't have had this problem we would've got on it sooner," said Gonzalez.

The new property management company, T and C Management says they specialize in fixing up buildings that need a lot of work and say the owner knows he’s going to have to pay up to get the complex up to par.