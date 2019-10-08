Prep football coach accused of stealing from a player | KOB 4
The Associated Press
October 08, 2019 08:15 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say a high school football coach has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from one of his players.
    
They say 42-year-old John Roanhaus of Clovis was arrested Saturday and booked into the McKinley County Detention Center in Gallup on suspicion of burglary and larceny.
    
State Police say they were notified of a burglary Wednesday at Miyamura High School in Gallup.
    
Officers viewed video evidence that police say showed a man entering the school's locker room and taking money from a football player's wallet.
    
They say the man was identified as Roanhaus, who is the head football coach at Miyamura and an arrested warrant was issued Friday.
    
It was unclear Monday if Roanhaus has a lawyer yet for his case.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: October 08, 2019 08:15 AM
Created: October 08, 2019 07:41 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

