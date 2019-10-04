Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire

Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire

Joshua Panas
October 04, 2019 09:08 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The clubhouse at the Chamisa Hills Country Club in Rio Rancho caught fire Friday night.

Advertisement

Fire officials said the clubhouse's roof collapsed, and they are letting it burn.  

There are no reports of injuries, and officials said homes in the area are not threatened. 

Flames could be seen from miles away. Fire officials are asking people in the area to stay as far away as possible.

It's not clear what caused the fire. 

The country club has been vacant for years.

Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: October 04, 2019 09:08 PM
Created: October 04, 2019 08:33 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations
Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Popular food spot closes Nob Hill location
Popular food spot closes Nob Hill location
Advertisement



Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire
Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta
APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta
Balloon Fiesta Park is a 'No Drone Zone'
Balloon Fiesta Park is a 'No Drone Zone'
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot