Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire
Joshua Panas
October 04, 2019 09:08 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The clubhouse at the Chamisa Hills Country Club in Rio Rancho caught fire Friday night.
Fire officials said the clubhouse's roof collapsed, and they are letting it burn.
There are no reports of injuries, and officials said homes in the area are not threatened.
Flames could be seen from miles away. Fire officials are asking people in the area to stay as far away as possible.
It's not clear what caused the fire.
The country club has been vacant for years.
