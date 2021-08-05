CNM announces vaccine requirement for students, faculty, staff

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Central New Mexico Community College will require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Oct. 1, 2021.
Students
Students can report their vaccination status or request an exception through the Dean of Students Office. CNM officials said more details on how to show proof of vaccination will be shared soon.
At this time, vaccinated students will need to wear masks at all time when indoors. Officials said this requirement is subject to change based on any updated guidance from the state's Department of Health and the CDC.
Unvaccinated students who are registered for classes that have an in-person component must complete twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask in all shared indoor settings at all times.
Faculty and Staff
The vaccination requirement applies to all full-time, part-time and temporary faculty and staff who work on campus. Officials said more details on how to show proof of vaccination will be shared soon.
Unvaccinated staff or faculty who work on campus will be required to complete twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask in all shared indoor settings at all times.
The vaccine policy does not apply to vendors, customers, volunteers or visitors. For more information, click here.
