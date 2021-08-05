CNM announces vaccine requirement for students, faculty, staff

Unvaccinated students who are registered for classes that have an in-person component must complete twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask in all shared indoor settings at all times.

Faculty and Staff

The vaccination requirement applies to all full-time, part-time and temporary faculty and staff who work on campus. Officials said more details on how to show proof of vaccination will be shared soon.

Unvaccinated staff or faculty who work on campus will be required to complete twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask in all shared indoor settings at all times.

The vaccine policy does not apply to vendors, customers, volunteers or visitors. For more information, click here.