CNM goes on lockdown as police search for suspect

Joshua Panas
January 14, 2019 01:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- CNM's main campus was put on lockdown Monday afternoon. 

Police were searching for a burglary suspect.

A homeowner reported a missing gun. 

The suspect was arrested around 1:30 p.m.

CNM's lockdown was subsequently lifted.

It's not clear if police found the gun.

