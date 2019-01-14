CNM goes on lockdown as police search for suspect
Joshua Panas
January 14, 2019 01:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- CNM's main campus was put on lockdown Monday afternoon.
Police were searching for a burglary suspect.
A homeowner reported a missing gun.
The suspect was arrested around 1:30 p.m.
CNM's lockdown was subsequently lifted.
It's not clear if police found the gun.
