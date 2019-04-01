CNM houses 1 of 12 nationally recognized brew schools | KOB 4
CNM houses 1 of 12 nationally recognized brew schools

Marian Camacho
April 01, 2019 11:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A local brew school is among just 12 programs receiving national recognition.

According to our partners at Albuquerque Business First, the Master Brewers Association of the Americas recognized CNM's Brewing and Beverage Management Program for preparing students for careers in the industry.

Requirements for the initiative include giving students a strong foundation of knowledge, experience and skills in the industry among other things.

The program at CNM launched back in 2016.

