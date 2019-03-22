CNM launches Albuquerque police cadet class

It is the same standards with a different approach. Their classroom requirements are slightly different than the typical academy.

"There's the DPS standards then we've almost doubled that with the law block," said Sharon Walton, a former Metro Court judge and educator. "For example, constitutional law, I think is an hour or so required by the Department of Public Safety and we taught I think 24 hours of it."

Walton was not only a former Metro Court judge but has 30 years of criminal justice experience. Now she's one of the educators for the CNM training academy.

"As a judge I got to see a lot of things I thought were causing problems for the community, causing problems for officers, causing problems for defendants," said Walton.

The first class out of CNM has 22 cadets. Cadets are not only getting in-the-field training but college credit as well. Those cadets will walk away from the academy with 32 college credits.

"Our basic instructors take a two week class, then we are charging them to then train our officers on very important topics," said Medina.

He said the educators on campus have years of experience under their belts. He's noticed some of the lesson plans are more of an out of the box approach.

"I think this is a building block of the future. I think we can review upon what other states have done successfully to increase the ability to train officers and increase the ability to get better trained officers," said Medina.

The cadets train at CNM for 16 weeks then spend another 10 weeks at the APD academy where they learn agency-specific requirements.

CNM will also be a new training spot for other agencies around the state. In the fall the course will be taken by all other non-APD cadets.

Every spring a class will be dedicated to APD.

Medina said they are also having some of the educators at the CNM campus observe and give feedback on the class taught at the APD Academy. There are plans in the works to further that collaboration.