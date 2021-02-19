CNM launching distilled spirits, wine courses

Colton Shone
Updated: February 19, 2021 10:16 PM
Created: February 19, 2021 03:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) will start programs to help people break into the adult beverage industry.
"We were approached by both the New Mexico Wine and Distilled Spirits Guild here in New Mexico to create programs that would help create a pipeline of that skilled workforce here in New Mexico," said Victoria Martinez of CNM.
Martinez said there are 45 wineries and 28 distilleries in New Mexico. In the past, some wineries have brought in apprentices from out of the state, or out of the country, only for them to leave after a few years.
In an effort to train a local workforce, CNM is launching two new programs:
"While we have seen some places, breweries, wineries, and distilleries close, we're also seeing others open," Martinez said. "So we actually have a net gain, which is exciting, so hopefully beyond the pandemic these industries will grow especially in New Mexico."
The courses begin in the fall.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company