CNM offers cannabis course ahead of recreational legalization

“If you know nothing about the industry it covers a lot of the baseline from the biology to the safety and risk, the Medical Cannabis Act,” said Gallivan. “So it gives you a great understanding of it.”

Gallivan said CNM Ingenuity is teaming with folks at SeedCrest to provide the curriculum.

The 40-hour training will include the mandated regulation training but will also touch on cannabis in New Mexico, vocabulary, licensing, plant biology and more.

“We're looking to create the infrastructure here in New Mexico that works for New Mexicans, so that our folks can have the opportunities so that the labor shortages can be resolved in a way that is more meaningful than just finding worker bees for these projects,” said Shanon Jaramillo, Founder of SeedCrest.

The online course starts November. Anyone around the state can register here – you do not have to be a CNM student.