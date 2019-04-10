CNM president announces plans to retire | KOB 4
CNM president announces plans to retire

CNM President Katharine Winograd CNM President Katharine Winograd | 

Marian Camacho
April 10, 2019 11:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The president of the Central New Mexico Community College has announced her plans to retire.

Long-time CNM President Katharine Winograd has agreed to serve as the school's leader until a new president is hired or until her final contract runs out at the end of June 2020.

Winograd was unanimously selected as CNM president in 2007 and received the Student Success Award from the American Association of Community Colleges in 2013.

“Our college, our students, our community and our state’s economy have been so fortunate to have President Winograd leading the state’s largest community college for the past 12 years,” CNM Governing Board Chair Pauline Garcia said.

“I have experienced so much joy serving as president of this wonderful community college," Pres. Winograd said. "And that’s because the people I work with at CNM care so deeply about our students, our community and our state. That was the CNM culture long before I arrived, and it will carry on long after I’m gone.”



Marian Camacho


Created: April 10, 2019 11:55 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

