CNM students go dinosaur hunting

“We're going to be document over 500 tracks from at least four different species of dinosaurs from a hundred million years ago,” said CNM professor Rick Watson.

Students making the trip will be using new technology to bring the tracks back to life.

“We're going to be doing is using a series of drones to document these at very high resolution,” said Watson.

In addition to drones, students will be using 3D scanners and LIDAR which stands for light detection and ranging system.

Officials say they’ll be able to use that technology in other areas once they graduate.