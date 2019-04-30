CNM students go dinosaur hunting
Patrick Hayes
April 30, 2019 07:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Students from Central New Mexico Community College are getting up close and personal with dinosaurs.
Faculty and students are getting ready to document and map one of the largest dinosaur track sites in the country at Clayton Lake.
The group is currently tracing the footsteps of four different types of dinosaurs that lived in New Mexico.
“We're going to be document over 500 tracks from at least four different species of dinosaurs from a hundred million years ago,” said CNM professor Rick Watson.
Students making the trip will be using new technology to bring the tracks back to life.
“We're going to be doing is using a series of drones to document these at very high resolution,” said Watson.
In addition to drones, students will be using 3D scanners and LIDAR which stands for light detection and ranging system.
Officials say they’ll be able to use that technology in other areas once they graduate.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Created: April 30, 2019 07:27 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved