CNM suspends on-campus courses for 3 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns | KOB 4
CNM suspends on-campus courses for 3 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 14, 2020 06:07 PM
Created: March 14, 2020 05:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Central New Mexico Community College will suspend all on-campus courses March 16- April 5 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Instructors are expected to contact students early next week regarding when and if courses will continue in an alternative remote learning environment.

All classes with an online portion such as distance learning, hybrid courses, or blended courses, will continue as scheduled, but will be completely online.

For more information, visit CNM's website.


