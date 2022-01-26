Coach Gonzales pushes bill that would outlaw organ donation discrimination

"New Mexico does not have a law that protects people with disabilities from discrimination if they needed a transplant," Sellers said.

She said the bill has bipartisan support and she wants New Mexicans to reach out to their representatives and the governor to give people with disabilities the same chance at organ donations as others.

"She's a typical little girl and Down syndrome doesn't define her, because she has Down syndrome should not mean she's limited to resources or things that other people have. And that's for anybody with a disability.," Gonzales said.

At this point, lawmakers cannot debate this bill because the governor has not put it on her agenda for this 30-day session. New Mexico's constitution states that the governor sets the agenda every other year – this is one of those years.

If you want the governor to add SB 158 to the call, you can reach out here.

Track SB 158 during the legislative session.