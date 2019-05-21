Coal ash contamination on agenda of PNM shareholders | KOB 4
Advertisement

Coal ash contamination on agenda of PNM shareholders

Coal ash contamination on agenda of PNM shareholders

The Associated Press
May 21, 2019 10:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A group of shareholders wants the state's largest electric provider to prepare a report on how the investor-owned utility plans to deal with waste generated by its coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico.

Advertisement

shareholders say the San Juan Generating Station produced more than 1 million tons of coal ash in 2017.

It's used to backfill the mine that feeds the plant, but they have concerns about future liabilities , citing contamination in other states. U.S. coal plants generate about 100 million tons of ash annually.

An Associated Press analysis of data released by utilities last year showed widespread evidence of groundwater contamination around coal plants nationwide.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico plans to shutter San Juan in 2022 and recoup the decommissioning costs from customers through rates.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 21, 2019 10:09 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Purgatory Resort reopens following recent snowfall
Purgatory Resort reopens following recent snowfall
Pay it 4ward: McDonald's manager recognized for tracking down woman who stole customer's wallet, phone
Pay it 4ward: McDonald's manager recognized for tracking down woman who stole customer's wallet, phone
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
Advertisement




Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County
Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County
Purgatory Resort reopens following recent snowfall
Purgatory Resort reopens following recent snowfall
Fire officials: Blaze in Socorro County could threaten other structures
Fire officials: Blaze in Socorro County could threaten other structures
May storm led to PNM estimating meter readings in NW Albuquerque
May storm led to PNM estimating meter readings in NW Albuquerque