Cochiti Lake closed to swimmers because of toxic algae

“We were a little disappointed because normally you can get down to the swim area and stuff and its recently been redone and you can't even get in,” said Kylie Willoughby.

Although the USACE has advised the public not to get in the water, the boat ramps are still open.

Cochiti regular, Geoffrey Hella said the algae becomes easy to spot during this warm time of year.

“It's that time of year where the water warms up and a lot of the algae kind of mature and flourish—it’s like a cloud you see in the water,” Hella said.

The Cochiti Lake Campground is still open, but another New Mexico lake’s swim area—Lake Abiquiu—remains closed because of algae growth.

