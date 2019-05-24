Code talker, longtime state senator passes away
Marian Camacho
May 24, 2019 12:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Code talker and New Mexico's longest-serving member of the state senate, John Pinto, has passed away.
Pinto served as a Democratic member of the senate since 1977 representing the 3rd district which includes the Navajo Nation and much of San Juan County.
Pinto served in World War II as a Navajo Code Talker. He also was recently given an honorary degree of Doctor of Public Service from Navajo Technical University.
Pinto was 94-years-old.
