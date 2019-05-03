Coding problem led to mistake on MVD vehicle registration notices | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Coding problem led to mistake on MVD vehicle registration notices

Joy Wang
May 03, 2019 05:52 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division is trying to figure out why more than 90,000 vehicle registration notices were sent out with the wrong pricing amount.

Advertisement

“We're still doing some research to find out exactly what triggered the change, but we have isolated the code that really generated these errors,” said MVD director Alicia Ortiz.

The automated process added an extra zero to fee amount that many people thought was owed.

“As soon as we found out, we started looking at what might have created the problem to see how we could fix it and how quickly we could fix it,” Ortiz said. “I'm happy to report that the code that created the problem was identified and isolated very quickly yesterday and a fix went up last night so we should avoid this problem with our next batch of print.”

The MVD plans on contacting people who sent in a check for the wrong amount.

“We'll have the ability to cash those checks and deposit them and issue a refund automatically or we'll give them an opportunity to pay by an alternative mean with the correct amount,” Ortiz said.

The department has not revealed how much the mistake will potentially cost taxpayers.

Ortiz said they are still deciding on whether to send out new renewal notices.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: May 03, 2019 05:52 PM
Created: May 03, 2019 04:24 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Judge denies request to declare mistrial for man convicted of killing APD officer
Judge denies request to declare mistrial for man convicted of killing APD officer
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors
State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors
Advertisement




Coding problem led to mistake on MVD vehicle registration notices
Coding problem led to mistake on MVD vehicle registration notices
High school students block traffic during climate change protest
High school students block traffic during climate change protest
Judge denies request to declare mistrial for man convicted of killing APD officer
Judge denies request to declare mistrial for man convicted of killing APD officer
Roswell girls sent letter to heaven and it ended up in Indiana
Roswell girls sent letter to heaven and it ended up in Indiana
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings