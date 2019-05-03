Coding problem led to mistake on MVD vehicle registration notices
Joy Wang
May 03, 2019 05:52 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division is trying to figure out why more than 90,000 vehicle registration notices were sent out with the wrong pricing amount.
“We're still doing some research to find out exactly what triggered the change, but we have isolated the code that really generated these errors,” said MVD director Alicia Ortiz.
The automated process added an extra zero to fee amount that many people thought was owed.
“As soon as we found out, we started looking at what might have created the problem to see how we could fix it and how quickly we could fix it,” Ortiz said. “I'm happy to report that the code that created the problem was identified and isolated very quickly yesterday and a fix went up last night so we should avoid this problem with our next batch of print.”
The MVD plans on contacting people who sent in a check for the wrong amount.
“We'll have the ability to cash those checks and deposit them and issue a refund automatically or we'll give them an opportunity to pay by an alternative mean with the correct amount,” Ortiz said.
The department has not revealed how much the mistake will potentially cost taxpayers.
Ortiz said they are still deciding on whether to send out new renewal notices.
Credits
Updated: May 03, 2019 05:52 PM
Created: May 03, 2019 04:24 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved