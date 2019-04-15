Coffee shop blames ART, higher rent for going out of business
Kassi Nelson
April 15, 2019 06:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Winning Coffee, a University Heights staple since 1996, will brew its last cup on Saturday.
Co-owner Matt Jacobsen said a number of events led to the coffee shop’s demise.
Jocobsen blames the ART construction, higher rent and corporate coffee shops that have moved into the neighborhood.
Jacobsen said a lot would have to change if he wanted to keep the coffee shop open.
“We would have to raise our prices considerably or change our brand or do things that may even disrupt the nature of this community coffee shop,” he said.
People who frequent the coffee shop are sad to see it go.
“It was like a punch in the gut, and like hearing a really good friend is dying. Really, it was kind of like that,” said Steven Hether, who met a group of friends at the coffee shop several times a week to work on crossword puzzles.
