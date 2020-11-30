Coffee shop reopens with more COVID-safe protocols | KOB 4
Coffee shop reopens with more COVID-safe protocols

Patrick Hayes
Updated: November 30, 2020 05:54 PM
Created: November 30, 2020 03:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Remedy Coffee in Old Town reopened Monday with more COVID-19 safeguards.

The coffee shop was serving through a window, but manager Matthew Wolfson said it wasn't working well.

He said the owners invested to install new safety measures including Plexiglass and designating an entrance and exit. 

“I know it may sound strange, opening up during this current health order, but they’ve done everything they can to make us COVID-safe," Wolfson said.

Wolfson says the current restrictions promote safe practices. He added that if businesses, like Remedy, want to succeed, they have to change the way they do business. 

"The restrictions are what they are, and nothing I do or say is going to change that but what I can do is adapt," he said. "And make sure we’re in those restrictions and able to still serve our customers.”


