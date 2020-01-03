Colleagues vow to uphold legacy of late Albuquerque city councilor

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Colleagues of the late Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez plan on keeping his legacy alive.
“He's just made such a huge impact on not only the district he served but also Albuquerque as whole,” said Klarissa Pena, city council president.
Mayor Tim Keller will eventually choose Sanchez's replacement – a process his office says they'll outline in a few weeks.
For now, Pena said they're focused on remembering Sanchez and his many contributions to the city he loved.
“I hope to be able to honor his legacy and do what I need to do to make sure that the projects that I know were important to him continue,” Pena said.
Sanchez's long-time policy analyst Elaine Romero wants constituents to know the work will not stop.
“Anything that I can continue doing for the constituency, I will with the help of the councilors,” Romero said. “We'll continue to help the district. It will not fall at wayside. "
