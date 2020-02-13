Colorado man gets long prison term for crimes in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Colorado man gets long prison term for crimes in New Mexico

Colorado man gets long prison term for crimes in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Created: February 13, 2020 07:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Colorado man who pleaded guilty to carjacking resulting in death and other offenses stemming from a series of crimes in New Mexico has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Daniel Lowell of Pueblo received a 449-month prison term Wednesday.

Advertisement

He faced up to life in prison after pleading guilty in the case in July 2019.

Lowell and 32-year-old Trista Marie Schlaefli of Colorado Springs allegedly fled from a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint west of Las Cruces in a stolen pickup truck in November 2017.

The couple allegedly carjacked an SUV from a family at gunpoint and a subsequent collision killed a retired Las Cruces police officer on a motorcycle.

They then attempted to carjack two other vehicles before being arrested by New Mexico State Police.

Prosecutors say Schlaefli pleaded guilty to multiple charges in November 2018 and still is awaiting sentencing.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
New Mexico sheriff vows to go to jail over proposed gun law
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton, left, waits with McKinley County Sheriff Ronald Silversmith, right, outside the New Mexico House chamber before a debate on a proposed red-flag gun bill.
Sheriff’s office announce $50,000 reward for info on missing Farmington woman
Sheriff’s office announce $50,000 reward for info on missing Farmington woman
Albuquerque Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
Albuquerque Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
Advertisement


APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
APD: Man found dead inside vehicle near Uptown
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session
New Mexico sheriff vows to go to jail over proposed gun law
Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton, left, waits with McKinley County Sheriff Ronald Silversmith, right, outside the New Mexico House chamber before a debate on a proposed red-flag gun bill.
New Mexico’s US senators propose protecting Gila River
New Mexico’s US senators propose protecting Gila River
40 years later: Former inmate reflects on infamous prison riot in Santa Fe
40 years later: Former inmate reflects on infamous prison riot in Santa Fe