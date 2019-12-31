Commission extends deadline to fill empty legislative seat

The Associated Press
Created: December 31, 2019 06:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The deadline for anyone interested in filling a vacant seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives has been extended.
The Bernalillo County Commission is meeting Jan. 7 to appoint a replacement for Democratic Rep. William Pratt, who died last week.
The deadline for applications now is Jan. 6.
Pratt served in a northeastern Albuquerque district where registered Republicans slightly outnumber Democrats.
Applicants to replace him must live within the district's boundaries and be at least 21 years old.
At least two Republicans and two Democrats have indicated they'll run for the seat in 2020.
