Commissioners to vote on approval of new multimillion-dollar BernCo headquarters

Bernalillo County officials say they will put about 900 people at Alvarado Square. It will include new chambers for the Bernalillo County Commission, splitting their ties with the current shared space with the city in Civic Plaza.

There's also talk of an on-site medical clinic and child care services just for county employees.

"We are really doing this project to benefit the community," Mckenzie said.

She said that each square foot will cost taxpayers 142 dollars. County officials report that the cost numbers are climbing. They plan to pay for the renovations through the 2017 GRT bonds, general obligation bonds and general fund money.

Bernalillo County will offset some of the cost by selling some of its buildings too.

On Tuesday the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners will vote to approve the design-build of the project. Once the deal is finalized, construction will take about two years.