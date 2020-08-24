Committee to decide on whether gun ban will go before full Albuquerque city council | KOB 4
Committee to decide on whether gun ban will go before full Albuquerque city council

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 24, 2020 06:15 PM
Created: August 24, 2020 04:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A city rule that bans weapons at city parks has recently come under legal fire after it was revealed no such ordinance exists.

Now, the city council’s Finance and Government Operations Committee will meet Monday to decide whether a definite ordinance will move to the full council for consideration.

The original rule was brought into question when a Black Lives Matter organizer, Frankie Grady, was arrested for bringing a firearm to a protest on Civic Plaza, but was cited for carrying a gun on school grounds.

His charges were later dropped by the district attorney because the city doesn’t have an ordinance banning weapons.

City Council President Pat Davis said that is exactly what he wants to be done with this new legislation.

"Well at the moment there's an executive order that says guns are banned and that is being reviewed. This would be stronger than that. This would be a new ordinance and, quite frankly, you know when you look at what Civic Plaza is used for, it's a place the people come to disagree,” he said.  “To have protests, to have their voices heard—here is no place for weapons."


