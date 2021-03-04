Committee votes to advance Haaland's Interior nomination to full Senate

Christina Rodriguez, The Associated Press
Updated: March 04, 2021 10:07 AM
Created: March 04, 2021 08:57 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deb Haaland's nomination to serve as Secretary of the Interior has been approved the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
The vote was 11-9 Thursday morning.
The Interior nomination now moves to the full Senate.
"I believe we all have a stake in the future of our country, and that everyone shares a common bond: our love for the outdoors and a desire and obligation to keep our nation livable for future generations. Thank you to the Senate ENR Committee for their vote of confidence today," Haaland said in a tweet. "The Department of the Interior will listen to every community. If confirmed by the full Senate, I vow to lead ethically, with honor and integrity."
If confirmed, Haaland will make history as the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the lone Republican to support Haaland, who won unanimous backing from committee Democrats.
The committee vote follows an announcement by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, that she will support Haaland in the full Senate.
My life experiences give me hope for the future. If an Indigenous woman from humble beginnings can be confirmed as Secretary of the @Interior, our country and its promise still holds true for everyone.— Deb Haaland (@DebHaalandNM) March 4, 2021
