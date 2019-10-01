Committee works to end youth gun violence
October 01, 2019 07:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A committee addressed the topic of preventing youth gun violence in a meeting at the Juvenile Justice Center Tuesday.
"We've gotten our young people in this mess and it's our job to get them out of it," said Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.
"Obviously we've had another tragedy again on Sunday,” she said. “We we've lost five students, five youth, to gun violence in New Mexico in Albuquerque in one month."
Sean Markey, 17, was shot and killed at a homecoming party in northeast Albuquerque Sunday morning.
While the shooting is still under investigation, Viscoli said it is another example of why we need to do more to prevent youth violence.
"It takes somebody a day, under the age of 18 to get a gun in this city," she said.
The committee came together to brainstorm solutions to a problem with no easy ones.
"I think we need to start looking at what other cities have done,” said Viscoli. “We need to start working on conflict resolution, we need to start working on mentorship programs, we need male mentors for these youth.”
