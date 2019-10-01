Committee works to end youth gun violence | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Committee works to end youth gun violence

Kai Porter
October 01, 2019 07:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A committee addressed the topic of preventing youth gun violence in a meeting at the Juvenile Justice Center Tuesday.

Advertisement

"We've gotten our young people in this mess and it's our job to get them out of it," said Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

"Obviously we've had another tragedy again on Sunday,” she said. “We we've lost five students, five youth, to gun violence in New Mexico in Albuquerque in one month."

Sean Markey, 17, was shot and killed at a homecoming party in northeast Albuquerque Sunday morning.

While the shooting is still under investigation, Viscoli said it is another example of why we need to do more to prevent youth violence.

"It takes somebody a day, under the age of 18 to get a gun in this city," she said.

The committee came together to brainstorm solutions to a problem with no easy ones.

"I think we need to start looking at what other cities have done,” said Viscoli. “We need to start working on conflict resolution, we need to start working on mentorship programs, we need male mentors for these youth.”

Credits

Kai Porter


Created: October 01, 2019 07:14 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County
Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County
FBI offers $20K reward in Tara Calico case
FBI offers $20K reward in Tara Calico case
Police recover bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Police recover bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Heavy rainfall causes damage to homes in southeast NM
Heavy rainfall causes damage to homes in southeast NM
Family offers $20,000 reward to find a Santa Fe man's killer
Family offers $20,000 reward to find a Santa Fe man's killer
Advertisement



Committee works to end youth gun violence
Committee works to end youth gun violence
Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back regular party patrols
Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back regular party patrols
Woman frustrated from constant break-ins while she tries to rebuild home
Woman frustrated from constant break-ins while she tries to rebuild home
New sponsor announced for New Mexico Bowl
New sponsor announced for New Mexico Bowl
Bernalillo County gives grants to organizations to help lower suicide rates
Bernalillo County gives grants to organizations to help lower suicide rates