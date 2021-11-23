Community bands together for local radio personality's free turkey initiative

This year is the biggest event yet, thanks to support from small businesses and even his employer.

"If you're down on your luck, maybe you paid all your bills and you don't have the extra money to go purchase a turkey or something, we're just gonna hook you up," Johnson said. "We're gonna give you a turkey get you on your way. It's just always saying we love you."

This time of year is actually bittersweet. He lost his mom in 2007.

"Literally in the hospital, Thanksgiving night 2007, the autoimmune disease she had had for over 15 years," Johnson remembered. "Unfortunately, it probably got the best of her and she later passed away Nov. 30. My mom always raised us to give back."

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, he'll be doing just that: At Invigorate Roofing, from 12 to 2 p.m., more than 100 turkeys will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, to those who need it.