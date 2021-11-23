Community bands together for local radio personality's free turkey initiative

Joy Wang
Updated: November 23, 2021 07:54 AM
Created: November 23, 2021 07:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Many New Mexicans have stepped up this time of year to help families in need this holiday season, including one radio personality who started a free turkey initiative for Thanksgiving years ago.
LB Johnson says the passion to support his community started at a young age, thanks to his mom.
"Anytime I got in trouble, I had to go volunteer at shelters and help the homeless so I always want to give back," Johnson explained.
Four years ago, he decided to start a new tradition.
"The first year I committed myself to buying 10 turkeys helping 10 families. Again, this is coming out of my pocket and every year I've just tried to grow that number," Johnson described.
This year is the biggest event yet, thanks to support from small businesses and even his employer.
"If you're down on your luck, maybe you paid all your bills and you don't have the extra money to go purchase a turkey or something, we're just gonna hook you up," Johnson said. "We're gonna give you a turkey get you on your way. It's just always saying we love you."
This time of year is actually bittersweet. He lost his mom in 2007.
"Literally in the hospital, Thanksgiving night 2007, the autoimmune disease she had had for over 15 years," Johnson remembered. "Unfortunately, it probably got the best of her and she later passed away Nov. 30. My mom always raised us to give back."
On Wednesday, Nov. 24, he'll be doing just that: At Invigorate Roofing, from 12 to 2 p.m., more than 100 turkeys will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, to those who need it.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company