Community celebrates man’s 100th birthday while social distancing

“Can you still walk and talk at the same time?" he said.

Johnson is an accomplished runner, cyclist, and long-time ski patrol volunteer who has some tips on living a healthy life.

"Well, I think you need to sleep well and get your teeth fixed,” he said.

Johnson’s life has not been without trials along the way.

"He lost his wife of 67 years in 2010, but all four of his children are here today. And they all are such great supporters. Even though they may share different interests, they're all here for him,” said Johnson’ daughter-in-law, Janelle Johnson.

But Johnson knows that even after the toughest days—better ones will always lie ahead.

"Keep moving, keep exercising, love everybody,” he said. "Don't get too angry about anything—that too shall pass."