Community celebrates the International District at 11th annual festival
Joy Wang
September 28, 2019 09:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 11th annual International District Festival had it all Saturday afternoon – from a petting zoo to rock climbing.
Cael Chappell was a vendor at the first festival more than a decade ago.
"The first year was very small, in the parking lot of Talin Market," Chappell said.
Now, the International District Festival has moved to the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park and has dozens of vendors.
"I like it because it's specifically for the International District," Chappell said. "I get to meet a lot of great people here that I might not normally meet."
There was activities for kids, and performances from kids within the community – that were all free!
"When the organizers started this, their commitment was: this is a low income neighborhood and we don't want anybody to have to pay to celebrate and participate," said City Councilor Pat Davis. "So the city gives a grant every year so that everything here is free."
The city helps fund the event with an $18,000 grant every year.
"We are a vibrant community," said Reyna Luz Juarez, an organizer for the event. "We are a resilient community."
