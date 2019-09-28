Community celebrates the International District at 11th annual festival

"I like it because it's specifically for the International District," Chappell said. "I get to meet a lot of great people here that I might not normally meet."

There was activities for kids, and performances from kids within the community – that were all free!

"When the organizers started this, their commitment was: this is a low income neighborhood and we don't want anybody to have to pay to celebrate and participate," said City Councilor Pat Davis. "So the city gives a grant every year so that everything here is free."

The city helps fund the event with an $18,000 grant every year.

"We are a vibrant community," said Reyna Luz Juarez, an organizer for the event. "We are a resilient community."