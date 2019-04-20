Community celebrates the life of a man killed outside skate park

Bergen held a skateboard with Raver’s face painted on the bottom of it. She said the wheels on that skateboard were Raver’s and that he rode them almost every day at the park.

On Monday night, police say Steven Beck shot Raver twice after an argument near the park.

“I didn’t think it was real. I swear, I think he’s gonna walk up right now,” said Bergen.

Raver was 33 years old. In those years, he became more than just a friend to all the skaters and bikers that showed up at the park.

Most of them are from New Mexico, but some traveled from other states to honor Raver.

They also skated to bring awareness to gun violence.

“It’s happened way too many times, in the past month even. We just want everyone to know it’s not ok. It’s never gonna be ok. No one needs to die over gun violence for no reason,” said Bergen.

They want every park to be a safe place for skaters to have as much fun as Raver did

“We love him. He’s always gonna be here,” said Bergen. “He’s probably here right now.”

As Raver would have said, "Love your friends! Ffffftyaaah."