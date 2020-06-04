Community coalition criticizes APD for officers' meeting with Jon Jones

Jon Jones — frustrated with destruction Sunday night – organized the group to protect businesses and keep the peace.

APD Forward, a community coalition aimed at reforming the department, is speaking out against the meeting. The ACLU of New Mexico is part of the coalition.

"We believe that it's extremely damaging and troubling to even give the impression that the Albuquerque Police Department is coordinating with armed civilians," said Barron Jones, the senior policy strategist at the ACLU of New Mexico.

APD already sent out a Tweet on Tuesday saying, "This was not a Department-sanctioned contact, and we are investigating the incident."

Barron Jones said that doesn't excuse what happened.

"Whether this is individuals acting on their own volition, that does not excuse the fact that they're in uniforms, on a street corner, instructing armed civilians to go keep the peace in Albuquerque," Barron Jones said. "And we all know how that can go awry at any second."