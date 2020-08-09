Community collects food, PPE for San Felipe Pueblo elders

Santa Fe Fiesta Council President Aaron Garcia said they also accepted donations of face masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE.

"Two months ago we did one benefiting the city of Santa Fe’s seniors so we want to continue doing food drives—especially in a time of need. Who would have thought this pandemic would be in the spot right now at this point,” he said.

Los Caballeros De Vargas was a co-sponsor of the event. Gary Delgado with Los Caballeros said they just wanted to help in any way they could.

"We're all in this together and the only way to survive this is to stay together and helping each other is our best bet,” he said.

Candelaria said the donations will make a huge difference for the hundreds of Pueblo elders she serves.

"It makes a huge difference. It relieves a lot of the stress and worry about wondering where they're going to get what they need and it gives them that hope that there's people out there willing to help us and to help our elders get what they need,” she said. “It really does give them a quality of life that makes them happy and continues to push them to keep wanting to thrive in our communities.”