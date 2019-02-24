Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash | KOB 4
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash

Megan Abundis
February 24, 2019 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - After a deadly car crash, 9-year-old Jeremiah Archuleta is remembered as an awesome athlete, a good kid, and a kind friend. 

KOB spoke with some of Jeremiah's teammates and coaches, who say that Jeremiah loved football, basketball and skateboarding. 

Jeremiah's dad, Dominic, is still fighting for his life in the hospital. He is a coach on Jeremiah's football team. 

Santa Fe police say they are still investigating the crash.

"That was the hardest thing I've ever done because they were looking at me for strength and I didn't have enough room to hug everybody," said Melissa Gaillour, Jeremiah's 4th-grade teacher.

Zeke Villegas of the Northern New Mexico Children's Football League says that Jeremiah had been in their league for 5 years, since he was 4 years old. 

The league will dedicate their spring season to Jeremiah. 

Next Sunday, a Santa Fe barbershop will hold an event for the community with proceeds going to the Archuleta's. 

It will be March 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dino's Drive-In Barbershop.

GoFundMe for Jeremiah Archuleta services

