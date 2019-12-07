Community continues healing two year after Aztec High School shooting | KOB 4
Community continues healing two year after Aztec High School shooting

Kassi Nelson
Created: December 07, 2019 09:15 PM

AZTEC, N.M.— A community is still trying to heal two years after a former student walked into Aztec High School and opened fire on students.

The shooter entered the school disguised as a student.

He claimed the lives of two people before turning the gun on himself.

Police said one of the victims, Paco Fernandez, walked into the bathroom where the shooter was waiting. Fernandez was hoping to play football at Aztec.

"We will all get past this. We are all able to go through hard times,” said Paco’s friend, Raul Esparza.

The second victim, Casey Marquez, was on the Aztec High School cheerleading team.

Casey’s family is moving forward with a wrongful death lawsuit against the school district for not implementing several campus security recommendations that they say could have prevented the shooting.

The school district also did not report the gunman’s prior suspensions.


