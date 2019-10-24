Community gathers to remember woman killed playing Pokemon Go
October 24, 2019 05:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hundreds of people gathered to pay their final respects to a woman who was killed while playing Pokemon Go.
Cayla Campos’ boyfriend, Sidney “Sid” Toler, said they were playing the game at an Albuquerque park when they witnessed a robbery. Campos was reportedly shot when she tried to leave the scene.
“To Sid, her boyfriend, thank you for doing everything in your power to help my baby," Campos’ uncle Tim said.
Sid’s mother, Lyntte Toler, has a special place in her heart for Cayla, and also knows the pain the Campos family is going through.
She is also waiting for justice.
“My other son was murdered," Lyntte said.
Skyler was shot and killed in July 2018. His case remains unsolved.
“I know that, um - the police department, they're shorthanded and so it makes it really hard on the crime in Albuquerque,” Lynette said. “There's a lot of homicides so it makes it really hard."
Police still working to catch the killer in both cases.
People who have tips are encouraged to contact police.
