Community gathers to remember woman killed playing Pokemon Go

Sid’s mother, Lyntte Toler, has a special place in her heart for Cayla, and also knows the pain the Campos family is going through.

She is also waiting for justice.

“My other son was murdered," Lyntte said.

Skyler was shot and killed in July 2018. His case remains unsolved.

“I know that, um - the police department, they're shorthanded and so it makes it really hard on the crime in Albuquerque,” Lynette said. “There's a lot of homicides so it makes it really hard."

Police still working to catch the killer in both cases.

People who have tips are encouraged to contact police.