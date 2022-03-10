Community gives back to beloved crossing guard duo

Hubert Humphrey's parents started a GoFundMe for the Gonzales family last September, to help with their medical expenses. Now, they have increased the goal to $5,000 and are asking for the community's help again.



"They have sacrificed a lot to be here for the kids, and Charlie will always tell you, 'I'm here for the kids, I just love these kids so much.'"



The kids want Charlie and Deborah to know, they love them too:



"I hope that you get feeling better, and I hope you will get out of the hospital so I can see your face again."

"I like how you give us candy always and on Christmas you give us peppermints, and I want you to come back from the hospital because I like how you smile because it's my favorite thing."



"I hope you feel better, and thank you for all the treats and thank you for keeping us safe."



"We just love them and we're thankful for them and hope they get better soon."



"My family is here for you. I really care about you, so I hope you really get well soon."

Click here to donate to the Gonzales family’s GoFundMe.