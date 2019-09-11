Community grieves over the death of Española girl | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Community grieves over the death of Española girl

Megan Abundis
September 11, 2019 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The city of Española came together on the plaza to hold a vigil for the 5-year-old girl that was found dead in the Rio Grande Wednesday.

Advertisement

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Renezmae Calzada Sunday night. FBI officials said her disappearance went unreported for 10 hours.

“Words kind of escape you in situations like this,” said community member Michael Unzueta.

Investigators are still piecing together the events that led up the Renezmae’s death. In the meantime, community members are leaning on one other for support.

“Our God that we serve is near to the broken hearted, and that’s where we can start.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham shared her grief for Renezmae on Twitter, offering her condolences to the family.

Another Vigil for Renezmae will be held in Albuquerque this weekend. Organizers are asking people to bring candles to Montgomery Park on Sunday. The vigil will start at 6:30 p.m.

Credits

Megan Abundis


Created: September 11, 2019 10:14 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
Missouri man brings Trump pop-up shop to Rio Rancho
Missouri man brings Trump pop-up shop to Rio Rancho
K9 handler says goodbye to his dog Hondo
K9 handler says goodbye to his dog Hondo
Rio Rancho Public Schools closed Monday due to Trump's visit
Rio Rancho Public Schools closed Monday due to Trump's visit
Advertisement



Community grieves over the death of Española girl
Community grieves over the death of Española girl
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
Law enforcement prep for upcoming Trump rally
Law enforcement prep for upcoming Trump rally
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho
New Mexico marijuana task force proposes licensing companies
New Mexico marijuana task force proposes licensing companies