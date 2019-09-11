Community grieves over the death of Española girl
Megan Abundis
September 11, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The city of Española came together on the plaza to hold a vigil for the 5-year-old girl that was found dead in the Rio Grande Wednesday.
Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Renezmae Calzada Sunday night. FBI officials said her disappearance went unreported for 10 hours.
“Words kind of escape you in situations like this,” said community member Michael Unzueta.
Investigators are still piecing together the events that led up the Renezmae’s death. In the meantime, community members are leaning on one other for support.
“Our God that we serve is near to the broken hearted, and that’s where we can start.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham shared her grief for Renezmae on Twitter, offering her condolences to the family.
I am utterly heartbroken by the news about Renezmae Calzada. My prayers are with all who loved her, & my thanks to the many dedicated first responders. As New Mexico is grieving this senseless tragedy, we must remember: Children deserve every protection we can provide for them.— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 11, 2019
Another Vigil for Renezmae will be held in Albuquerque this weekend. Organizers are asking people to bring candles to Montgomery Park on Sunday. The vigil will start at 6:30 p.m.
Megan Abundis
September 11, 2019 10:14 PM
