Community groups unite to provide free oil changes to single moms
Christina Rodriguez
June 22, 2019 07:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People got a free oil change Saturday at the Pit Stop for Single Moms.
Dozens of volunteers made sure that local moms could hit the road safely by giving free oil changes and car washes.
Different churches and nonprofits were able to raise about $2,400 to help out with this event.
"There's a lot of poverty, there's a lot of need, and we wanted to do something that would help them," said Mercy Alarid from Passion Church.
The annual event was part of Love Week – with thousands of volunteers doing things like repainting handicap ramps and cleaning up parks.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 22, 2019 07:54 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved