Community groups unite to provide free oil changes to single moms | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Community groups unite to provide free oil changes to single moms

Christina Rodriguez
June 22, 2019 07:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People got a free oil change Saturday at the Pit Stop for Single Moms.

Advertisement

Dozens of volunteers made sure that local moms could hit the road safely by giving free oil changes and car washes. 

Different churches and nonprofits were able to raise about $2,400 to help out with this event. 

"There's a lot of poverty, there's a lot of need, and we wanted to do something that would help them," said Mercy Alarid from Passion Church. 

The annual event was part of Love Week – with thousands of volunteers doing things like repainting handicap ramps and cleaning up parks. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: June 22, 2019 07:54 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Pine Lodge Fire grows to almost 3,000 acres
Pine Lodge Fire grows to almost 3,000 acres
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
Multiple people injured at retreat center near Española
Multiple people injured at retreat center near Española
New Mexico rolls back incentives for call centers
New Mexico rolls back incentives for call centers
Advertisement




Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Pine Lodge Fire grows to almost 3,000 acres
Pine Lodge Fire grows to almost 3,000 acres
New Mexico rolls back incentives for call centers
New Mexico rolls back incentives for call centers
Community groups unite to provide free oil changes to single moms
Community groups unite to provide free oil changes to single moms
Hinkle Family Fun Center celebrates 25th anniversary
Hinkle Family Fun Center celebrates 25th anniversary