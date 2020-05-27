Community helps 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday with a parade

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque woman was treated to a parade on her 100th birthday.
"It sure is a different kind of birthday party, but we're sure enjoying it," said Charlotte Roybal, who organized the parade at the Las Colinas Retirement Center for her mother Jeanne Leavitt. "The fire department came out and Kindness Foundation came out and lots of friends."
One of the vehicles leading the charge was the Jennifer Riordan Foundation's Spark Kindness van.
"We're going to lead a parade that goes by her room, honk our horn, leave some balloons," said Michael Riordan. "I think we're trying to get 100 birthday cards for her today and leave those with her. It's just exciting to be part of a community that cares so much about people, and today, Ms. Leavitt."
After a couple trips around the complex, it was time for the family to say their goodbyes.
And even though Wednesday's event was a big milestone, the family says Jeanne's mom lived to be 102, so they'll look forward to celebrating again in the future.
