Community helps 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday with a parade | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Community helps 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday with a parade

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 27, 2020 05:29 PM
Created: May 27, 2020 04:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque woman was treated to a parade on her 100th birthday.

"It sure is a different kind of birthday party, but we're sure enjoying it," said Charlotte Roybal, who organized the parade at the Las Colinas Retirement Center for her mother Jeanne Leavitt. "The fire department came out and Kindness Foundation came out and lots of friends."

Advertisement

One of the vehicles leading the charge was the Jennifer Riordan Foundation's Spark Kindness van.

"We're going to lead a parade that goes by her room, honk our horn, leave some balloons," said Michael Riordan. "I think we're trying to get 100 birthday cards for her today and leave those with her. It's just exciting to be part of a community that cares so much about people, and today, Ms. Leavitt."

After a couple trips around the complex, it was time for the family to say their goodbyes.

And even though Wednesday's event was a big milestone, the family says Jeanne's mom lived to be 102, so they'll look forward to celebrating again in the future.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD officer involved in crash on the West Side
APD officer involved in crash on the West Side
State auditor looking into New Mexico’s $1.6M mask purchase
State auditor looking into New Mexico’s $1.6M mask purchase
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19, public health order on Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19, public health order on Thursday
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Albuquerque
Amazon fulfillment center coming to Albuquerque
Advertisement


Restaurants in NM resume outdoor dining
Restaurants in NM resume outdoor dining
Operator of pop-up drive-in theater weighing options after learning he's in violation of governor's order
Operator of pop-up drive-in theater weighing options after learning he's in violation of governor's order
New Mexico reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 127 additional cases
New Mexico reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 127 additional cases
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
City of Albuquerque allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating areas
Group crowdsources 10,000 masks for health care workers on Navajo Nation
Group crowdsources 10,000 masks for health care workers on Navajo Nation