Community helps locate stolen camper that frontline worker was using to keep family safe

“This wasn't just a trailer for me. It was a home because I am working with COVID patients, it was something that was supposed to be for me to go back into and keep my family safe,” she said.

Not even six hours after bringing the camper home, it was stolen from outside her home in the northeast heights near Juan Tabo.

“It's like a slap in the face,” she said.

Now Vega is left scrambling for another way to keep her family safe.

“We don't need other things to distract us, we have enough going on. We're trying to be heroes, but again we're only human and my girls don't deserve this—they don't deserve to feel like they're not safe at all either,” Vega said.

A Facebook post asking for the trailer's return was shared more than a thousand times. A few hours ago it was spotted in Ceder Crest and returned to Vega.

Vega said she’s grateful for the community now that she has one less thing to worry about.