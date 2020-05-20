Community helps locate stolen camper that frontline worker was using to keep family safe | KOB 4
Nathan O'Neal
Created: May 20, 2020 06:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque nurse who cares for COVID-19 patients said thieves ran off with a vital tool she bought to keep her family safe.

Sylvia Vega is a nurse at Canyon Transitional Rehab Center. It’s where the state is sending COVID-19 nursing home patients for medical care.

“We don't know how long this virus is going to stay here or how much worse it’s going to get and part of that is being prepared,” she said

That’s why Vega recently purchased a camper trailer to protect her two daughters from the virus.

“This wasn't just a trailer for me. It was a home because I am working with COVID patients, it was something that was supposed to be for me to go back into and keep my family safe,” she said.

Not even six hours after bringing the camper home, it was stolen from outside her home in the northeast heights near Juan Tabo.

“It's like a slap in the face,” she said.

Now Vega is left scrambling for another way to keep her family safe.

“We don't need other things to distract us, we have enough going on. We're trying to be heroes, but again we're only human and my girls don't deserve this—they don't deserve to feel like they're not safe at all either,” Vega said.

A Facebook post asking for the trailer's return was shared more than a thousand times. A few hours ago it was spotted in Ceder Crest and returned to Vega.

Vega said she’s grateful for the community now that she has one less thing to worry about.


