Community holds vigil for 4-year-old James Dunklee-Cruz

Joy Wang
Updated: December 18, 2019 11:53 AM
Created: December 17, 2019 10:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The community gathered to remember 4-year-old James Dunklee-Cruz Tuesday night.
The boy was found dead at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments last week after the man babysitting him said he tripped and fell on the child knee first.
Now his mother is left to deal with the pain of losing her own child.
“I trusted this person with my life and like any mom, you think you know this person so long that they're not going to hurt your child,” Krista Cruz said. “They’re not going to do something like this and what do they do? They turn around and they do it.”
Cruz described the day she came home to find James.
“I was the first one to do CPR. I was the first one to call 911 when that mother ff,” Cruz said.
Cruz said she has known the man babysitting her son for years.
“I've known him since we were children ourselves. They were there since James was born. I was there when their kids were born so yeah, I trusted my entire life with them,” she said.
James’ grandfather Kevin Nelson is also grappling with the child’s death.
“Children are supposed to bury us. Not the other way around,” he said.
Nelson said he will miss the way that James used to greet him.
“When I got home and he was there. He’d come up and grab my leg. Scream ‘Papa!’ or he'd come up and say he wants the candy is how he said it and if he ate all his dinner—I’d give him some candy,” he said.
The two reflect on their sweet memories of James while they wait to find out the details of his death. Police have not charged anyone with a crime related to James’ death.
“I want to know what happened to this baby,” Cruz said.
