Community holds vigil for 4-year-old James Dunklee-Cruz | KOB 4
Advertisement

Community holds vigil for 4-year-old James Dunklee-Cruz

Joy Wang
Updated: December 18, 2019 11:53 AM
Created: December 17, 2019 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The community gathered to remember 4-year-old James Dunklee-Cruz Tuesday night.

The boy was found dead at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments last week after the man babysitting him said he tripped and fell on the child knee first.

Advertisement

Now his mother is left to deal with the pain of losing her own child.

“I trusted this person with my life and like any mom, you think you know this person so long that they're not going to hurt your child,” Krista Cruz said. “They’re not going to do something like this and what do they do? They turn around and they do it.”

Cruz described the day she came home to find James.

“I was the first one to do CPR. I was the first one to call 911 when that mother ff,” Cruz said.

Cruz said she has known the man babysitting her son for years.

“I've known him since we were children ourselves. They were there since James was born. I was there when their kids were born so yeah, I trusted my entire life with them,” she said.

James’ grandfather Kevin Nelson is also grappling with the child’s death.

“Children are supposed to bury us. Not the other way around,” he said.

Nelson said he will miss the way that James used to greet him.

“When I got home and he was there. He’d come up and grab my leg. Scream ‘Papa!’ or he'd come up and say he wants the candy is how he said it and if he ate all his dinner—I’d give him some candy,” he said.

The two reflect on their sweet memories of James while they wait to find out the details of his death. Police have not charged anyone with a crime related to James’ death.

“I want to know what happened to this baby,” Cruz said.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward
Father pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward
UNM announces Danny Gonzales as new head football coach
UNM announces Danny Gonzales as new head football coach
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Governor calls for Sen. Martinez to step down following guilty verdict in DWI case
Governor calls for Sen. Martinez to step down following guilty verdict in DWI case
Advertisement


Community holds vigil for 4-year-old James Dunklee-Cruz
Community holds vigil for 4-year-old James Dunklee-Cruz
Father pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward
Father pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward
UNM announces Danny Gonzales as new head football coach
UNM announces Danny Gonzales as new head football coach
Navajo Nation to create its own managed healthcare entity
Navajo Nation to create its own managed healthcare entity
Governor calls for Sen. Martinez to step down following guilty verdict in DWI case
Governor calls for Sen. Martinez to step down following guilty verdict in DWI case