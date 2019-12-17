Community holds vigil for 4-year-old James Dunklee-Cruz

Cruz described the day she came home to find James.

“I was the first one to do CPR. I was the first one to call 911 when that mother ff,” Cruz said.

Cruz said she has known the man babysitting her son for years.

“I've known him since we were children ourselves. They were there since James was born. I was there when their kids were born so yeah, I trusted my entire life with them,” she said.

James’ grandfather Kevin Nelson is also grappling with the child’s death.

“Children are supposed to bury us. Not the other way around,” he said.

Nelson said he will miss the way that James used to greet him.

“When I got home and he was there. He’d come up and grab my leg. Scream ‘Papa!’ or he'd come up and say he wants the candy is how he said it and if he ate all his dinner—I’d give him some candy,” he said.

The two reflect on their sweet memories of James while they wait to find out the details of his death. Police have not charged anyone with a crime related to James’ death.

“I want to know what happened to this baby,” Cruz said.